'MS Dhoni Is God, Jos Buttler Is Human': Fans Slam Michael Vaughan For Comparison
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was slammed by fans on Twitter after he asked to choose between India limited-overs wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and England's glovesman Jos Buttler on social media. Vaughan ran a poll on the basis of current form of the two wicket-keepers and asked fans to choose the best one. "Intrigued what you all think...You are allowed 1 of these 2 now in your team... Who you going for on present form ! - MS Dhoni or Jos Buttler??" Vaughan asked on Twitter.
Intrigued what you all think...You are allowed 1 of these 2 now in your team... Who you going for on present form !??— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 22, 2018
The former England captain ran the poll on Twitter after Buttler smashed a brilliant century to guide his team to a 3-0 series-clinching victory in the five-match series over Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Buttler faced 83 balls and hit six fours and four sixes in his match-winning knock.
The comparison between Dhoni and Buttler didn't go well with the Indian fans and they started trolling Vaughan on social media.
Dhoni is GOD. Jos is good but he is just a human. It will take him 7 more births to stump as fast as Dhoni and score over 15000 runs with almost 50 average— Sunderdeep Singh (@SSunderdeep) January 22, 2018
Talking about current form.— Jay Jadwani?? (@diehard_msdian) January 22, 2018
Jos might have scored a century recently but MS averages 60.62 in 2017. Hope that answers your “current form”. Let’s not talk about stumpings here. Before u blink your eye, he stumps the batsman on the field.
Here is one more poll for you sir. Who was a better batsman ? Hey India, please vote ??— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 23, 2018
Maahi iz GOD.?? God of Cricket ??????— Ravinaa ?? (@RaveeenaAgg) January 23, 2018
n Jos just a human. It will take him 7 more births to stump as fast as Dhoni ????
Mate no offense to @josbuttler but @msdhoni is any day better. You are comparing chalk and cheese and yes Mr. Buttler is chalk. ????— Vishal (@WhoVishalsingh) January 23, 2018
If you will ask @josbuttler who he wanted in his dream team he would say @msdhoni but if you will ask other way around MSD might doesn’t even know who Jos butler is.— Sunny?? (@sunil_ss7) January 22, 2018
Butler is good but dhoni is legend. Butler bat may flow fast but Dhoni mind move rapidly— Salman Abdi (@SalmanAabdi) January 22, 2018
Did u see his all stumping n Catches?? pic.twitter.com/mz8AMdwDG9— HBD Aarhan?? ?? (@djsrmurmu) January 23, 2018
If we go by stats in 2017, Dhoni scored 788 runs in 29 ODIs at an average of 60.61. Dhoni, who guided India to three ICC tournament title victories (ICC World T20 2007, ICC World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013), had scored one century and six half-centuries in the year 2017. He was also adjudged Man of the Match once in the year.
On the other hand, England wicket-keeper Buttler scored only 288 runs at an average of 28.80, including two fifties in the year 2017.
In 312-ODI career, Dhoni has scored 10 centuries and 67 fifties so far. He also has 293 catches and 105 stumpings to his name.