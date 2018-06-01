 ;
 
MS Dhoni Hosts Sachin Tendulkar's Die Hard Fan Sudhir Gautam For Lunch

Updated: 01 June 2018 20:45 IST

Dhoni will now be in action when India take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series.

On Friday, Indian cricket's most popular fan was hosted for lunch by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. © Twitter

Everyone who watches cricket must have spotted Sudhir Gautam in the stands whenever India are playing. Donning paint all over his body with the tricolour in his hand, waving it ferociously even in searing heat, this Sachin Tendulkar fan's love for cricket knows no limits. Sudhir has cycled across states and even from India to Pakistan and Bangladesh to watch Tendulkar and India play. He also made it to the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand at the behest of his favourite cricketer. On Friday, Indian cricket's most popular fan was hosted for lunch by none other than former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sudhir posted pictures with Dhoni and his family on his Twitter account that read, "Special Day with Captain Cool @msdhoni, Super Lunch with Super Family at Farm House. Words can't describe the moments spent. Thank You MS Dhoni and Sakshi Di @SaakshiSRawat. Captain Relaxed after winning #IPL2018 @ChennaiIPL."

The 36-year-old cricketer added another feather to his already-glittering cap by leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title by beating SunRisers Hyderabad in the high-octane final on Sunday. 

CSK made a return to the cash-rich league after being suspended for two years. The Dhoni-led unit also became the second franchise to win IPL three times after Mumbai Indians, who achieved the feat last year. Even as a batsman, Dhoni had a brilliant IPL season where he scored 455 runs from 16 matches.

Dhoni will now be in action when India take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series. He will also be a part of the Indian limited-overs squad that is scheduled to tour England. India will play three T20Is, five ODIs and five Tests. 

Topics : India Cricket Team Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
MS Dhoni Hosts Sachin Tendulkar
MS Dhoni Hosts Sachin Tendulkar's Die Hard Fan Sudhir Gautam For Lunch
