Three stalwarts of Indian cricket - MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma - have reunited in unprecedented circumstances. Three of the most important figures in recent Indian cricket history, Dhoni, Gambhir and Rohit attended the high-profile wedding of Utkarsh Sanghvi, the brother of Gujarat's Minister of State Harsh Sanghvi. In fact, Dhoni and Gambhir were even spotted together, pictured in conversation during the event. Several other current and former Indian cricketers were also present in the event, such as Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Tilak Varma.

Pictures from the wedding were shared on social media, and the frame featuring Dhoni and Gambhir together has gone viral.

Dhoni attended the event alongside his wife Sakshi, and the two were also pictured together at the wedding.

India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma was also among the star attractions at the wedding ceremony, although he wasn't pictured alongside Dhoni or Gambhir.

The event provides us a rare glimpse of former India captain Dhoni, who maintains a low public profile following his retirement from international cricket in 2019. Dhoni's only involvement in cricket comes in the form of playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dhoni did not experience a great IPL 2025 campaign, as CSK finished rock-bottom for the first time in its history. Dhoni took over captaincy of the franchise from the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad mid-season.

There is still no clarity whether Dhoni will play IPL 2026, with the 44-year-old stressing that it depends on his fitness.

Meanwhile, Gambhir has recently completed one year at the helm of Team India, during which he has led the team to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. Gambhir will now shift his focus to the Asia Cup 2025, which comes after a 2-2 away Test series draw against England.

Rohit, on the other hand, will be out of action for a little longer. His next involvement is expected to be in October, when India tour Australia for three ODIs.