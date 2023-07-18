One of the finest cricketers the world has seen, MS Dhoni hasn't just been a passionate sportsperson but is also as enthusiastic about motorbikes. At his Ranchi farmhouse, Dhoni has an extravagant selection of bikes. Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad got a glimpse of Dhoni's bike collection and decided to share the video of the same on social media. While it was known for a long time that Dhoni has a number of bikes at his farmhouse, the video shared by Prasad did suggest that the true number of motorbikes actually could be beyond 100.

"One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion," Prasad tweeted as he shared a video of Dhoni's bike collection.

At the start of the video, Sakshi could be heard asking: "What do I say? How do you feel being in Ranchi first?"

Prasad replied: "Amazing! No, not all (not my first time in Ranchi). It's my fourth time, but this place (MS Dhoni's bike collection) is crazy.

Another former India cricketer Sunil Joshi was also left stunned by Dhoni's collection. He said: "Not the first time in Ranchi but first time with the legend. You can't explain about this whole setup."

Prasad even said that you have to be 'mad' to have these many bikes. "Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This can be a bike showroom). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I'm telling you. Unless and until someone is mad about this, you can't (have these many bikes)," said Prasad.

"I would say mad," Sakshi said in reply.

Sakshi even asks Dhoni, "Why Mahi why? What was the need of this?"

The former India captain replied, saying: "Because you took everything and I needed to have something of my own. This is the only thing you allowed."

While it isn't known exactly how many bikes of which manufacturer Dhoni has, it has been reported in the past that the wicket-keeper batter does have the likes of Rajdoot, Kawasaki Ninja, Harley Davidson, or his latest acquisition in the TVS Ronin cruiser, etc.

In the past, Dhoni's wife Sakshi had even revealed that these bikes are her husband's 'favourite toys'.