MS Dhoni Posts Video Cleaning His New Vehicle, Daughter Ziva Shares The Workload

Updated: 24 October 2019 17:56 IST

Amid uncertainties over his future, MS Dhoni wasn't picked in the 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is, starting November 3 in New Delhi.

MS Dhoni posted a video cleaning his brand new car with daughter Ziva. © Instagram

MS Dhoni's love for car and bikes is no secret as every now and then the former Indian skipper keeps on adding new vehicles to his already rich collection. Earlier this week, Dhoni had one more addition to his garage as he purchased a new Nissan Jonga. Two days later, MS Dhoni rode the same vehicle to reach the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi to meet his teammates on the penultimate day of the third Test, which India won by an inning and 202 runs. Dhoni on Thursday posted a video on Instagram where daughter Ziva is seen lending a helping hand cleaning the new vehicle.

Posting the video, Dhoni wrote, "A little help always goes a long way specially when you realise it's a big vehicle".

On work front, Dhoni hasn't played any match since the World Cup 2019 as he initially took a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his Territorial Army unit in Kashmir.

This break resulted in him missing three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-day Internationals (ODIs) against the West Indies away from home, while three T20Is at home against South Africa.

As per a report published in New Indian Express, Dhoni might start playing competitive cricket from January next year. The same report also claimed that he might train with Jharkhand's U-23 team ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Amid uncertainties over his future, Dhoni wasn't picked in the 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is, starting November 3 in New Delhi.

The selectors also decided to rest India skipper Virat Kohli for the upcoming three-match T20Is series. In Kohli's absence, the team will be lead by opener Rohit Sharma.

Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson returns to the squad and Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube is the new face in the T20I squad. Samson has played a T20I against Zimbabwe, while Dube is yet to make his international debut.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni purchased a new Nissan Jonga earlier this week
  • In the video, Dhoni's daughter Ziva is helping him clean the new car
  • MS Dhoni wasn't picked in the 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is
