MS Dhoni will celebrate his 39th birthday on Tuesday but his Chennai Super Kings teammate Dwayne Bravo presented all his fans with a beautiful early birthday gift. Bravo released the trailer of "helicopter song" based on the former India skipper's cricketing journey so far. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Bravo said he kept his promise which he had made to all the Dhoni fans around the world. "Are you ready for this!! in 1hr the helicopter will be taking off!! @mahi7781 song along with music video will be available on all digital platforms as promise to my fans and all Thala fans around the world this is our birthday gift to him @chennaiipl thx to my champion team for this project," the CSK all-rounder captioned the video.

Chennai Super Kings, the franchise Dhoni leads in the IPL, also shared the full song on their Twitter handle. "The Helicopter 7 has taken off! @DJBravo47's tribute to #Thala @msdhoni, his brother from another mother! #HappyBirthdayDhoni #WhistlePodu," CSK wrote on Twitter.

In the song, Bravo highlighted Dhoni's various achievements in the international cricket. Dhoni is only the first captain to win all three major ICC trophies for his country.

The song also captured the humble beginnings of Dhoni who worked as a ticket collector in the Indian railways before making inroads into the national cricket team.

Dhoni'f first major success as a leader came in when he led a young Indian team to the inaugural World T20 title in 2007. In 2011, Dhoni ended country's 28-year-long title drought in the 50-over World Cup in front of their home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In 2013, Dhoni became the only skipper to lay hands on all three major ICC trophies when he led India to 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

Dhoni hasn't played any international cricket since July 2019, when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup.

Dhoni was expected to return to action in this year's Indian Premier League, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.