India are yet to lift a major ICC trophy post the MS Dhoni-era, but his legacy is felt by players and fans across the cricket world. Australian great Matthew Hayden played under Dhoni for three years at Chennai Super Kings, and has lavished praise on him. A member of Australia's all-conquering teams during the early 2000s, Hayden won the 2003 and 2007 Cricket World Cups under Ricky Ponting; arguably the most successful captain of all time. Yet, Hayden reserved a special compliment for MS Dhoni.

"MS Dhoni could easily sit in an Australian dressing room and he could easily captain an that dressing room," said Hayden, speaking to Sports Vikatan.

"He believes that he is not bigger than anyone else," said Hayden. "He'll collect bags, he'll throw cricket balls," he further said.

Hayden's compliments for Dhoni take more prominence given recent incidents at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Australia's ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins was seen carrying drinks for his teammates for their T20 World Cup opener against Oman, after not featuring in the playing XI.

Hayden said that Dhoni is selfless enough to do the same.

"He's a very humble individual," stated Hayden.

"Dhoni finds a way to galvanise people, where it's nothing about ego, nothing about self-promotion," added the legendary Australian batsman.

Chennai Super Kings might also find it difficult to fill Dhoni's shoes once he eventually decides to call it a day. With Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm this season, CSK failed to qualify for the play-offs, despite winning the title in 2023 under Dhoni's captaincy.

"'Thala' will remain the iconic leader of CSK forever, but do you hear him say how great he is?" asked Hayden. "That's his charm, but also his X-factor," Hayden added.

Team India are currently on the hunt for their first T20 World Cup since 2007, when Dhoni led a young India to their maiden title.