MS Dhoni Arrives in Mussoorie to Bring in Daughter Ziva's Birthday

Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, arrived in Jollygrant, Dehradun early morning on Sunday and made his way to the Queen of Hills in tow with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, who turns two on February 6. The couple are expected to celebrate the birthday of their daughter in Mussoorie.

Sakshi and Dhoni are not new to these hills and would often come here when they were dating. Later, the two got married in Dehradun. As the news of Dhoni arriving in Mussoorie spread, people made a beeline to get a glimpse of 'Captain Cool' at Rokeby Manor where he is staying.

After hours of waiting, Dhoni came out in a car and waved to his fans whose happiness knew no limit.

Dhoni, who stepped down as India's limited-overs cricket captain last month, played a key role in the team's ODI series win against England. In the 2nd ODI, Dhoni cracked a ton to help India win by 15 runs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will now be seen in action during the Indian Premier League, where he captains the Rising Pune Supergiants. Dhoni does not have any Team India commitments until the Champions Trophy in England later this year.