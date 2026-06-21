Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again left the cricketing world in awe, racing to 94 in just 28 balls before being dismissed. Sooryavanshi saved his best score of the Tri-Nation Series for the final. The fact that it came against Sri Lanka A made the occasion even more special for him. Against the same opposition, Sooryavanshi had failed to take India A over the line in a Super Over during the round-robin stage. A fight followed after some Sri Lanka A players allegedly instigated Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge, resulting in a shove from the 15-year-old.

Following the incident, former India star Sanjay Manjrekar had suggested dropping Sooryavanshi from the next match (against Afghanistan A).

"If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that's it's not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations," he wrote.

If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that's it's not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 17, 2026

Manjrekar was in awe of Sooryavanshi after his latest exploits. "Just realised Vaibhav looks at 50-over cricket as a format where he can create even more mayhem! What with only two fielders outside the circle for 10 overs! & not 6," he wrote in a post.

Just realised Vaibhav looks at 50 overs cricket as a format where he can create even more mayhem!

What with 2 fielders outside the circle for 10 overs! & not 6. 😳👏👏👏#SonySports — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 21, 2026

The 15-year-old opener rewrote the record books by racing to his maiden India A fifty in only 11 deliveries, surpassing the previous List A record of a 12-ball half-century set by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne more than two decades ago.

Sooryavanshi launched a stunning assault on the Sri Lankan bowling attack from the outset, peppering the boundary ropes with audacious strokeplay. His whirlwind knock featured 10 fours and eight sixes as he dominated the powerplay and put India A in a commanding position after being asked to bat first.

The young left-hander appeared destined for yet another historic milestone. Needing just six more runs for a century, Sooryavanshi was within touching distance of equalling the fastest List A hundred ever recorded. Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk currently holds that record after reaching three figures in 29 balls for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023.

However, Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige ended the teenager's remarkable innings in the ninth over, dismissing him for 94 and denying him a place alongside Fraser-McGurk in the record books.

With ANI inputs.

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