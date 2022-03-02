Mohammed Siraj has enjoyed a stellar rise in international cricket in recent times. Since making his India debut in a T20I in 2017, Siraj was in and out of the team before getting a regular stretch of games, particularly in Tests, over the last few months. The 27-year-old pacer is now a key asset for both Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Siraj was recently retained by RCB ahead of the new season of the IPL. In a recent discussion on The RCB Podcast, Siraj recently recalled his humble origins and revealed a story from his younger days about convincing his family to let him pursue cricket.

"My mom and dad were arguing about me at home - about whether I should study or do a job. My mother's brother had a club team. My mom told him that I am very fond of cricket and that I don't study or do anything else and only like to play," Siraj reminisced.

"So my uncle said, 'I have a club; come and play for it. We will see how it goes.' I agreed to come," he added.

"In the first match I played, I picked nine wickets. My uncle was shocked. 'You play so well,' he told me. Then he told my parents, 'Don't make him study. Let him do what he wants to. I will back him.' It was then that I got five hundred rupees. I gave Rs 300 to my family and kept the remaining Rs 200 with myself," Siraj said.