England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 2, Live Updates: India A will resume their innings from 409/3 against England Lions on Day 2 of the 1st Unofficial Test in Canterbury. At Stumps, Karun Nair (186*) and Dhruv Jurel (82*) remained unbeaten at the crease for India A. Earlier on Friday, India lost three wickets in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Sarfaraz Khan. Apart from Nair and Jurel, Sarfaraz also played a brilliant knock of 92. For the Lions, Josh Hull took two wickets while Edward Jack took one wicket. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of England Lions vs India A 1st Unofficial Test: