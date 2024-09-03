One of India's finest bowlers in this generation, Mohammed Shami has delivered the goods for his country, no matter the format. Over the years, Shami has grown his status to the extent that he has become indispensable to the team, especially in Test and ODI formats. Yet, a few eyebrows were raised when Shami wasn't part of India's playing XI for the initial few matches in the ODI World Cup last year. However, as Shami got the nod in the team, following Hardik Pandya's injury, he ran riot with the ball, emerging as the tournament's top wicket-taker.

Shami, asked about the situation in the tournament during the CEAT Cricket Awards recently, responded in hilarious fashion, saying he performed so well after getting picked that the captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid didn't think again about dropping him.

"I'm habitual to it, I think," Shami said when asked about his brilliant comebacks to the team after being sidelined initially.

"In 2015, 2019, and 2023, I had the same start. When I was given a chance, the performances, thanks to god, they never thought of dropping me again. You can call to hard work, but I'm always ready for a chance. Only when you're ready can you prove yourself. Otherwise, I can only run to the field to give water! It's better to seize the opportunity when you get it," he further said.

Always ready, always hungry, always on top! #MohammedShami opens up on the drive that keeps him pushing forward, even after being benched in the early stages of the World Cup!



Watch the Full episode - CEAT Cricket Awards on YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/ZJOkfryXpt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 2, 2024

Seeing Shami poke fun at Dravid and Rohit, the India coach and captain also couldn't hold their laughter. Their reaction to Shami's comments said it all.

Shami hasn't featured for India since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup last year, with injury issues keeping him on the sidelines. He is expected to be fit in time for India's Test assignment against Bangladesh which is scheduled to begin on September 19.