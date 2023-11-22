A game of cricket isn't just a battle between the bat and the ball. Pitches and conditions at the venue also play a crucial role. More often than not, the team that assesses the conditions better goes on to win the match. But, veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami has a different perspective on the topic. In a candid chat, Shami revealed that he doesn't believe in checking the nature of the pitches beforehand. It's only when he goes out in the middle, that he likes to see what the surface has to offer.

"Generally, bowlers check the pitch after arriving at the ground. I never go close to the wicket because you will know how it behaves only when you bowl on it. Then why take the pressure? It's best to keep it simple, keep yourself relaxed, and only then you will perform better," Shami said in a chat with PUMA India.

Shami also spoke about his initial absence from India's playing XI in the Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. In fact, Shami missed the first 4 matches and was only selected following an injury to all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

"When you sit out for four matches, you need to be mentally strong. Sometimes you are under pressure but when you see the team performing well and going in a good direction, it gives you satisfaction," he added.

Shami ended the World Cup 2023 campaign as the top wicket-taker, with 24 scalps in just 7 matches. He bagged a total of three 5-wicket hauls and a 4-for in the campaign.