Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami has finally addressed the rumours involving him and tennis star Sania Mirza. Various social media posts speculated that Shami and Sania are about to get married with manipulated images surfacing online. In a recent interaction with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, Shami was asked about the rumours and he blasted the ones responsible for circulating such news online. The fast bowler asked people to refrain from spreading much lies on social media and even said that although such memes may provide entertainment, they can also be harmful. "I urge everyone to be responsible with social media and refrain from spreading such unfounded news," he said.

"Ajeeb hi hai aur hai kya usme? zabardasti kiya hai par kya karien? Phone kholo toh apna hi photo dikhta hai. Lekin mai ek hi cheez bolna chahunga - Kisiko nehi kheechna chahiye aisa. Main maanta hu memes aapke mazaak ke liye hai lekin kisi ke life se related hote hai. Toh aapko bari soch samajh kar memes banana chahiye. Aaj aap verified page nehi ho, aapka address nehi hai, known nehi ho toh aap bol sakte ho." ( It is weird and done purposely for some lame fun. But what can be done? If I open my phone then I could see those memes. But I would only like to say I think that memes are made for fun, but if they are related to someone's life, then you must think about it and then share such things. These people share from unverified pages and get away by saying anything and everything)."

"Lekin mai ek hi cheez bolna chahunga - agar aap mein dum hai toh verified page se bolke dikhao, fir hum batate hai. Dusre ki taang kheechna bohot aasan hai. Success achieve karo, apna level upar karo. Tab main manunga aap acche insaan hai." ( But I would like to say one thing - if you have the guts to say all these things from a verified page, then I will reply. Try achieving success, help people and upgrade yourself then I will believe that you are a good person)," Shami added.