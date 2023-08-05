Surrey Jaguars registered a stunning 38-run victory over Vancouver Knights in the Qualifier 1 match of the ongoing Global T20 Canada tournament on Friday. Asked to bat first, the Jaguars posted a total of 139/9 in 20 overs with skipper Iftikhar Ahmed scoring 36 runs. Later, the Knights were bundled out for 101 as Matthew Forde took a four-wicket haul. With this win, the Jaguars have entered the final of the tournament. Iftikhar played a brilliant innings for his team but his dismissal became the highlight of the match.

In the 18th over of the Jaguar's innings, Iftikhar was in red-hot form as he had smashed two massive sixes on the first two deliveries of Karthik Meiyappan. As the third delivery went for a dot ball, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took this opportunity to distract his Pakistan teammate and started sledging him in Pashto.

Iftikhar Ahmed had hit two sixes in two balls, Mohammad Rizwan decided to sledge him in Pushto and he threw his wicket the very next ball. Haha #GT20Canada #GT20Season3pic.twitter.com/EuEJWbFiTS — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 4, 2023

Rizwan's trick paid-off as on the very next delivery as Iftikhar went for a big hit but failed to time it properly. As a result, the ball landed straight into the hands of Fabian Allen at the long-on and the Pakistan star had to depart for 36.

Coming to the match, the Jaguars had a tough day with the bat as no other player apart from Iftikhar was able to go past the 30-run mark. For the Knights, Junaid Siddique was the star with the ball as he scalped four wickets while Ruben Trumpelmann and Karthik Meiyappan took two wickets each.

Later, the game turned upside down as the Jaguars' bowlers completely dominated the proceedings. Matthew Forde took a four-wicket haul while Dillon Heyliger took two wickets. Apart from them, Spencer Johnson, Ammar Khalid, Ayaan Khan, and Sandeep Lamichhane took one wicket each.

Surrey Jaguars will now be facing either Vancouver Knights or Montreal Tigers in the summit clash of the tournament on Sunday.