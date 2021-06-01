Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin recalled India's win against England in the 1999 World Cup and tweeted to ask his followers to name the Man of the Match from that game. "World Cup '99 on May 30th we secured a well fought victory against England. We played under very tough conditions and the match had to be moved to d next day. Our bowlers utilised the overcast conditions to our advantage," tweeted Azharuddin and asked: "Do you remember the 'Man Of The Match'?"

One of Azharuddin's successors for the India captaincy job, Sourav Ganguly, was the Man of the Match for his bowling spell of 3 for 27 and a measured knock of 40 runs at the top of the order.

India were asked to bat first by England at Edgbaston on May 30, 1999 and Rahul Dravid's 53 along with Ganguly's 40 and Ajay Jadeja's 39 helped India to 232 for 8.

In reply England were bundled for 169, courtesy of Ganguly's three wickets and miserly spells of 2 for 30 from 10 overs by Anil Kumble and 2 for 25 from 8.3 overs by Javagal Srinath.

India could not make the semi-finals in the 1999 World Cup but made the final in the next edition in 2003, where they lost to Australia in the summit clash.

India's wait for the World Cup after their maiden win in 1983 ended in 2011 when MS Dhoni led the team to their second title after winning a closely-contested final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Azharuddin now serves as the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association and Ganguly is the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).