The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are at loggerheads after the Indian government refused to send the Indian cricket team across the border for next year's ICC Champions Trophy. The BCCI recently informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of the Indian government's decision to not send team to Pakistan, thus proposing a hybrid model for India's matches. However, the Pakistan government has asked the PCB not to organise any games outside the country, having been awarded the rights to organise the entire tournament at home.

A few days, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was confronted by a fan on the same matter and was asked the real reason behind the team's decision to not travel to Pakistan.

However, Suryakumar replied that the matter is not in the hands of the players.

"Arrey bhaiya, hamare hath mein thodi hai (Brother, it is not in our hands)," Suryakumar was heard as saying in a viral video.

On Wednesday, Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan was asked to shared his views on the remark made by Suryakumar, who is currently in South Africa for a four-match T20I series.

While Rizwan claimed that the Indian players will receive a grand welcome from the fans in Pakistan, he also that the two boards and governments can soon come to an agreement regarding the matter.

"KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav are all welcome. All the players who will come, we will welcome them. This is not our decision, this is PCB's decision. Whatever decision will take place, hopefully they will all discuss and take the right call. But we are hopeful that if the Indian players will come, we will welcome them," Rizwan said on the eve of Pakistan's T20I opener against Australia in Brisbane.

Advertisement

Reports have claimed that if both the boards cannot achieve a common ground, the tournament could be shifted to South Africa.

Some suggestions also indicate that the tournament could be held without either of the two teams, but such a compromise would have a huge financial impact on ICC and its revenues.

India vs Pakistan cricket games don't just drive money for the two teams' boards but also give ICC, and in the process other teams, a healthy revenue-generating system.