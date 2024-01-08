The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan as the captain of the men's national team in the T20I format. Rizwan will be working as the deputy for Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was elevated to the role after Babar Azam's exit as the captain of the team in all three formats of the game. Since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, a lot has changed in the Pakistan team's leadership and board structure. Rizwan's appointment as the vice-captain in T20Is is part of the restructuring process.

The PCB took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce Rizwan's appointment as the deputy to Shaheen.

.@iMRizwanPak has been appointed vice-captain of Pakistan's T20I team pic.twitter.com/0Zu6DcstML — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 8, 2024

The situation leaves Babar Azam completely out of the leadership structure on an official capacity. Babar had stepped down as Pakistan captain from all formats of the game after his side's debacle in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Babar had a dismal performance with Pakistan in the ICC World Cup in India, finishing fifth with eight points from nine matches. On a personal level, Babar scored 320 runs in nine World Cup matches, the third most for Pakistan, with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90.

Shan Masood was appointed as the skipper for the Test format, while Shaheen Shah Afridi was handed the role of captain for the T20 format.