Mohammad Irfan Questioned In Connection to PSL Spot-Fixing Scandal

Updated: 11 February 2017 19:10 IST

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan along with Shahzaib Hasan and Zulfiqar Babar were questioned for their alleged role in the PSL spot-fixing scandal.

Mohammad Irfan is one of three more players under investigation © AP

After Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were provisionally banned for their alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in Pakistan Super League, fast bowler Mohammad Irfan is one of three more players under investigation in the scandal. Pakistan cricket officials confirmed the developments and said Irfan and two others had been questioned for their role in the spot-fixing case. Islamabad United left out Irfan from their team for their match against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday. Meanwhile, PSL chairman Najam Sethi took to Twitter to clarify that the PCB would take stern action to protect tournament from the "menace of corruption".

"PCB Anti-Corruption Unit has questioned M.Irfan. Inquiry will continue. He does not face any immediate suspension," Sethi said in a series of tweets, adding," ACU has questioned S.Hassan and Z.Babar. They will continue to play."

"PCB ACU will remain vigilant and continue to protect the PSL from the menace of corruption," he added.

Later, a PCB release said, "The PCB's anti-corruption unit is continuing with inquiries to root out corrupt practices and to safeguard and protect the integrity of the PSL."

"As a part of the investigations, Irfan was also questioned. He does not face any immediate suspension. PCB's ACU has also questioned Shahzaib Hasan and Zulfiqar Babar."

Shahzaib was called from the ground for interrogation and his mobile data was recovered by the officials according to the sources privy to the development.

Reportedly, the suspected players met with bookies at a fast food restaurant located in close proximity to the Dubai Stadium.

Hasan, who featured in Pakistan's World Twenty20 winning team in 2009, plays for Karachi Kings while Babar represents Quetta Gladiators.

(With IANS & AFP Inputs)

Highlights
  • Islamabad United left out Mohammad Irfan from their team
  • PCBs ACU has also questioned Shahzaib Hasan and Zulfiqar Babar
  • Shahzaib was called from the ground for interrogation
