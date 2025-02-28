The Pakistan cricket team is going through a tough time ever since its poor show in Champions Trophy 2025. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side faced an early exit from the tournament after losing two of its three group matches and finishing last in their group. Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in the opening clash of the event before suffering a six-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India. Their last match, which was against Bangladesh, was washed out due to rain. The host team got a point for the abandoned game but it could not stop it from suffering the huge embarrassment of ending its campaign at the last position in Group A.

While talking about the team's debacle, former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez took a jibe, saying that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should also have a foreign chairman. The query from Hafeez left the panel in splits, including the anchors.

"For the solution, we have talked about the management, the players. We always say that we need foreign coaches. We think foreign coaches perform the best. Why not have a foreign chairman?" questioned Hafeez in a Pakistani sports news channel.

Solution of Pakistan cricket pic.twitter.com/Jle00dwOSb — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 27, 2025

Pakistan's winless campaign in the Champions Trophy continued with their match against Bangladesh being called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The match was effectively a dead-rubber, with both teams already out of contention after failing to secure a win in their two previous matches. Pakistan, hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years, had hoped for a strong finish but ended their disastrous campaign without a victory.

Persistent downpour left the ground soaked, with covers in place and puddles forming around the field. With weather not improving, match officials called off the game nearly two hours after the scheduled start time. The gloomy weather prevented even the toss from taking place.

As a result, the two teams shared one point each, though both Pakistan and Bangladesh finished the tournament winless.

Pakistan have faced criticism for their poor showing in the tournament, having suffered defeats to New Zealand and India.

Advertisement

"We wanted to do well and perform well in front of our nation. The expectations are very high. We didn't perform well and it is disappointing for us," Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said.

Reflecting on the road ahead, Rizwan said: "You can learn from your mistakes. We have made mistakes in the last few games. Hopefully, we can learn from these.

"We are next going to New Zealand and, hopefully, we can perform there and the mistakes that we did against New Zealand here in Pakistan, we can learn from that. And we will do better in New Zealand."

(With PTI Inputs)