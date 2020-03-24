Mohammad Azharuddin , the former Indian cricket captain, much like other cricketers is staying indoors to avoid the coronavirus threat, which has brought sporting events to a halt across the globe. The former Indian right-handed batsman shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen working out at home. In the tweet, Mohammad Azharuddin said, "Home workouts during these difficult times of COVID-19. Pls be home and safe. Social distancing is the necessity of the day. Please be aware of the measures of the govt for citizen safety and adhere to the lockdown. May Allah give us all strength and courage to win this fight".

Mohammad Azharuddin made his Test debut for the country on December 31, 1984 against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Azharuddin smashed 110 off 322 deliveries in his very first international game for the country. He went on to score three centuries in the first three matches of his Test career and is still the only player in the world to hold this record.

Later, Mohammad Azharuddin went on to become the captain of the Indian cricket team after Krishnamachari Srikkanth stepped down back in 1989. The Hyderabadi batsman led India in 174 One day Internationals and 47 Test matches. He held the record for the maximum number of ODI wins until former Indian captain MS Dhoni broke his record back in 2014.

Mohammad Azharuddin played 99 Test matches in his career and scored 6215 runs with an average of 45.04 and 22 Test centuries under his belt. He played 334 ODI's scoring 9378 runs with an average of 36.92.