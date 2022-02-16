After missing the second T20I, Mitchell Starc returned to Australia's playing XI as the hosts made a few changes to their team against Sri Lanka in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday. With Australia winning the toss and electing to bowl, Starc was the centre of attention due to a wayward delivery. In the fifth ball of the 18th over, Starc went for a slower off-cutter but the ball slipped out of his hands and landed near second slip.

Matthew Wade, who was behind the sticks for Australia, tried his best to stop the ball but failed as Starc ended up conceding a no ball, free hit and a boundary.

A video of the delivery was shared by cricket.com.au on its official Twitter handle.

"I don't think I've ever seen a ball go that wide!"



Matthew Wade had no chance with that one! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/MjC8sCvYtk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 15, 2022

Even the commentators couldn't control their laughter as the bowl travelled three meters above the ground level.

One of them was even heard saying, "Cam Green's not getting a hold of that".

Having won the first two games at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia took a unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series on Tuesday.

Kane Richardson starred with the ball for Australia as they restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par total of 121 for six.

In reply, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Aaron Finch delivered the goods with the bat as the hosts won the game with 6 wickets and 19 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka will now look to register a consolatory win or two in the last two games, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 18 and 20.