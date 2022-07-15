The list of legends to play in the upcoming Legends League Cricket keeps growing. In a latest, former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson and recently retired wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel have confirmed to be part of the season 2 of the tournament. Besides them 3 more Indian players -- Pragyan Ojha, Reetinder Sodhi and Ashok Dinda have also confirmed to be part of the upcoming player draft process of league.

Ex-Sri Lankan captain Thisara Perera has also joined the league. A legend for the island country, he used to lead Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket. Mitchell Johnson said: It would be great to go back into the field with the LLC season 2. It's a new format with top legends coming together, it would be exciting."

Thisara Perera said: “To be back on the field along with many Legends of Cricket, it would be good fun and engaging cricket for fans.”

Earlier, it was confirmed that former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be back in the cricket field when he competes in the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in September.

Harbhajan will join former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, former Australian speedster Brett Lee, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup winning former England captain, Eoin Morgan.

Besides Harbhajan, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has also confirmed his participation in the upcoming edition of LLC.

The inaugural edition of the tournament featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World respectively.