Rohit Sharma, the captain, bid goodbye to the T20I format after India's historic 2024 T20 World Cup campaign that saw the team lift the title in great fashion. After the final against South Africa, three senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja retired from the format. It marked the beginning of a transition phase for Indian cricket team. Rohit is, however, a force to reckon with in Tests and ODIs. Next year's ICC Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final seems to be his prime target.

But the fans continue to miss him in T20Is. A video went viral on Saturday where a could be heard telling Rohit Sharma, "Dada aapko bahut miss kar rahe hai T20s (Missing you in T20s). To which, Rohit replied: "Bas ho gaya yaar."

Recently, when asked to pick between MS Dhoni and Rohit's captaincies, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh preferred the style of Rohit.

"I chose Rohit above Dhoni because Rohit is people's captain. He goes up to the people and asks them what they want. His teammates connect with him very well," Harbhajan Singh told Sports Yaari.

"He didn't talk to anyone. He wanted to convey his thoughts through his silence. It was his way of communicating with others," he added.

While Dhoni is regarded as the one of the best leaders the world of cricket witnessed, Rohit is often looked as the players' captain for the freedom and backing he gives them, especially the bowlers.

"The better captain is the one, who makes you fight for victory. For me, what Dhoni has done as captain, Rohit has also done it. He is no lesser than anyone," said Harbhajan.

Rohit callled time on his T20I career with India's World Cup win in 2024. After him, Suryakumar Yadav was appointed the duty to lead the side in the shortest format of the game. However, Rohit continues to lead the Indian cricket team in the ODIs and Test format.

Recently, Rohit-led India registered a 2-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh. The side registered a 280 victory in the first game that was held in Chennai before winning the second game by 7 wickets.