The entire India was left heartbroken hearing the shocking news of the demise of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata. The chairman of the Tata group took his last breathe at the age of 86 on Wednesday night. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the lawns of south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm for the public to pay their respects, he said.

As millions of citizens of India mourned, legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar was the first ones to visit the Tata house to pay his last tributes to Ratan Tata.

Taking to Instagram, Sachin also shared a heartfelt tribute for the legendary industrialist and hailed him for his love for animals.

"In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation. I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact," Sachin wrote on Instagram.

"From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don't have the means to take care of themselves. Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and values that you embraced," he added.

Apart from Sachin, India skipper Rohit Sharma also shared a heartfelt message on his X (formerly Twitter) for Ratan Tata.

"A man with a heart of gold. Sir, you will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else's better," wrote Rohit.

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, Ratan Tata took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

(With ANI Inputs)