The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly gearing up to appoint Mickey Arthur as the 'online coach' of their senior men's national team. It has been reported that Arthur will be available on-site only for limited assignments while parallely working as the full-time coach for Derbyshire County Cricket Club. The decision from PCB has invited mixed reactions from fans while former captain Shahid Afridi also remains skeptical of Arthur's return, that too as an 'online coach'. The situation has triggered a meme fest on social media among fans.

Arthur is not expected to be with the Pakistan team when they tour Sri Lanka this July or even the Asia Cup in September. But, when the county season is over, he is expected to be physically present to guide Babar Azam & Co. But, for the ODI World Cup later this year, Arthur is expected to be a part of the coaching team.

However, Afridi isn't someone who is impressed with this setup.

Speaking of Arthur's possible appointment as 'online coach', Afridi said: "The concept of online coaching by a foreign coach for the national team is beyond comprehension; every era has the personal likes and dislikes of the captain to sustain Pakistan cricket. It will be necessary to work at the grassroots to provide the best training to the budding players."

Here's how the news triggered a meme fest on Twitter:

There are reports that Arthur might start a new chapter in his professional career as the Pakistan team's director from April 01. It has also been reported that the 'online coach' option was tabled by the PCB after Arthur suggested that he would not be able to become a full-time coach.

