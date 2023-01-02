Brisbane Heat registered a 15-run victory over Sydney Sixers in their Big Bash League match on Sunday. Opted to bat first, Brisbane posted a total of 224/5 in 20 overs with Nathan McSweeney smashing 84 runs. In return, Sydney were bowled out at 209 as Michael Neser got a three-wicket haul. Apart from him, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Ross Whiteley scalped two wickets each. However, a very unfortunate incident took place during the match that raised many questions over the laws of the gentlemen's game.

In the 19th over of Sydney's innings, Jordan Silk played a big shot to the long-off on the delivery of Steketee. Neser made a brilliant effort to grab the ball and threw it before going over the boundary line. However, the ball was still outside the boundary rope and Neser jumped again and threw the ball back to the playing area this time before rushing inside the rope and taking the catch.

After a bit of confusion, the umpire gave the decision in the favor of Neser and Silk was declared out at 41. However, the umpire's call did not go down well with the fans as it sparked a debate over the laws of cricket.

"I'd be telling everyone of my fielders to stand behind the boundary line and just jump when you catch it," commented a fan.

"So Neser could stand there for 10 minutes leaping off the ground throwing the ball in the air! What a ridiculous interpretation of the rule!!," commented another fan.

"Out or not out. Rules need to be changed, Neser has used the ground outside the boundary to his advantage. Jumping / taking off outside the boundary should be illegal and deemed as a six. Fielders can't be using anything other then the playing field. This isn't “great fielding"," commented a fan.

Rule 19.4.2 under the MCC Laws of Cricket states, “The ball in play is to be regarded as being grounded beyond the boundary if a fielder, grounded beyond the boundary as in 19.5, touches the ball; a fielder, after catching the ball within the boundary, becomes grounded beyond the boundary while in contact with the ball, before completing the catch.”

