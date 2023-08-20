Cricket is a team game where all the eleven players work as a single unit to put up a strong performance in the match. Players sometimes even carry this unity off the field and share a loving bond among each other. A brilliant example of unity was seen between Pakistan stars Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali, when a fan tried to mock the latter on Twitter and the all-rounder came in support of his compatriot. The 24-year-old Shadab not only defended his teammate but also gave a befitting reply to the troll.

It all started with Shadab posting some pictures in a dapper look on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, whose caption read, "Modelling skills better? Learning from my teammates."

Commenting on the post, Hasan praised Shadab in a hilarious way and wrote, "Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa, Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye."

As soon as Hasan's comment went viral, a fan tagged the Pakistan Cricket Board and wrote, "For God's Sake @RealHa55an, You are an international cricketer...!! @TheRealPCBMedia @Rehan_ulhaq @TheRealPCB at least educate them how to use social media platforms."

Seeing this, Shadab came in support of Hasan and called the fan a hypocrite for not judging players like Lionel Messi, who also cannot speak proper English.

"Messi english na bolay theek. Foreign players english mai aesi baat ker de theek. Laikin hmy chahe ke ham natural na rahe. Hum fake personality bna le. Bhai mujhe to apne culture ya mazak mai koi sharam nahi. Allah sab ko khush rakhay aur dosre ki khushi mai bhi khush rakhay (It's ok if Messi doesn't speak English. It's fine if foreign players say the same in English. However, we should avoid being natural [ourselves]. We should develop a fake personality. I don't feel any shame in my culture or poking fun in it)," wrote Shadab.

Talking about Shadab, the Pakistan vice-captain recently featured in The Hundred competition for Birmingham Phoenix. He will now be back in action in the upcoming Asia Cup, where Pakistan will take on Nepal in the opening match on August 30.

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be squaring off against each other on September 2 in Kandy.