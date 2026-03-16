A funny interaction between India all-rounder Shivam Dube and paparazzi outside a building is going viral on social media. In the surfaced video, the paparazzi surprised the player with their presence. "How have you guys come here?" asked Dube. The paparazzi revealed they had spotted him. They shot his video and also praised his performance. "Meri biwi aa rahi hai, uske saath bana lena (My wife is coming. You can make a video of her)," said the all-rounder, who was part of the T20 World Cup 2026-winning Indian team. The chat turned even funnier as Dube later requested the paparazzi to delete the video.

Watch it all here:

Shivam Dube was waiting for his wife outside a building and someone started recording his video.

Instead of getting angry, he was politely requesting the guy to delete the video.

Bro plays international cricket for India and is still so humble and innocent. pic.twitter.com/QML3S3Xy9d — (@varunx18) March 15, 2026

Dube played an instrumental role in India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, especially in the final against New Zealand, where he smashed 26 runs off just eight balls. Throughout the tournament, he contributed with both bat and ball, playing an important part in the dominant campaign of the Suryakumar Yadav-led side. After the historic victory, Dube returned to Mumbai with his wife to celebrate the moment with his family.

On Instagram, Dube posted a series of pictures and a video showing him pass the winner's medal to his father. Wearing the Indian jersey, Dube's father looked visibly proud as he held the medal with honour.

"The real hero of my life," he captioned the post.

Dube quietly travelled by train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, railway officials told PTI last Wednesday. A senior railway official said they learnt from media reports that, with all flights to Mumbai fully booked, Dube chose to travel by train so he could reach the city as early as possible to be with his two young children, despite the risk of being mobbed by cricket fans.

The star all-rounder boarded the Mumbai-bound Sayaji Nagari Express from Ahmedabad in the early hours of Monday, along with his wife Anjum and a friend, hours after he and his teammates lifted the World Cup, he said.

The official said that after noticing his name on the train reservation chart, a ticket checker wondered if he was the cricketer Dube. However, his wife deftly handled the situation, asking why the cricketer would travel by train.

To avoid being recognised by co-passengers, Dube reportedly wore a cap, mask, and a full-sleeved T-shirt as he boarded the train at 5.10 am and climbed onto his upper berth after entering an AC three-tier coach, the official said.

The train journey takes at least eight hours, and he was resting on the berth after the hectic tournament and celebrations, the official said, adding that Dube was more concerned about getting down at Mumbai's Borivali station in daylight (after 1 pm), fearing fans might recognise him.

A Government Railway Police official said that before the train reached Borivali, Dube sought police assistance to ensure his exit was as discreet as it had been in Ahmedabad.

Policemen in plain clothes were sent to escort the cricketer to his vehicle outside the station to avoid drawing public attention, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)