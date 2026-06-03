As women's cricket in India continues to grow and the road to the next ICC Women's T20 World Cup gathers momentum, state leagues remain one of the most important platforms for identifying and nurturing talent. Few competitions understand that better than the Bengal T20 League. For players at different stages of their careers, it offers not just visibility, but valuable match experience and an opportunity to compete alongside some of Bengal's best talent.

For Adamas Howrah Warriors captain Ankita Chakraborty, the tournament represents much of what has made Bengal one of the country's strongest centres for women's cricket. Having come through the state's cricketing system herself, she has witnessed firsthand how opportunities at the grassroots level can shape careers and create pathways to bigger stages.

Ankita's own journey into cricket however, began almost by accident. As a child, she would regularly accompany her brother to the ground before catching the attention of the coach, who encouraged her to take up the sport.

"I used to go to the ground with my brother. There was a cricket academy there and I used to go regularly. One day, the head coach noticed me and asked if I was interested in cricket. At that time, it wasn't that I was very interested nor was I not interested, but he encouraged me and asked me to bring my parents to the academy. That's how my journey started. If not for him, I might never have started playing cricket."

The wicketkeeper-batter says the biggest lessons that have guided her throughout her career came from home. "My father always talks about the three Ds of life - determination, dedication and discipline. He says that if you have these three things, along with hard work, you can be successful in life. That guidance from my parents, their love and support, has been my biggest learning. That's my everything."

Now preparing to lead Adamas Howrah Warriors in this season of Bengal T20 League season, Ankita believes the competition continues to play a major role in developing young cricketers and providing them with opportunities to showcase their talent.

"The Bengal T20 League gives us a huge platform. It is a very good opportunity, especially for players who have not yet played at the state level. Many players come from districts, clubs and academies. Some are just starting their cricket journeys. These tournaments give young players more matches and exposure. They inspire budding cricketers and provide them with opportunities to showcase their talent."

Ankita also credits Bengal's strong cricketing ecosystem for consistently producing talented players and helping them progress through the ranks.

"Bengal has a lot of facilities, grounds and academies. Around the Kolkata Maidan, there are many coaching academies and a lot of opportunities to practice. There are also many matches and tournaments, from second division to first division cricket. We have tournaments like the Bengal T20 League and many other competitions where players get opportunities to perform. That exposure plays a very important role. It helps us improve our performances and also helps when it comes to selection."

When asked about players she admires, Ankita points to two names that have influenced her in different ways. One is India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, whose calm personality and approach to the game have left a lasting impression on her. "I like Smriti Mandhana. I like her personality and her style of playing. She is very simple and calm, and I really like that about her."

The other is fellow Bengal and India star Richa Ghosh, whom Ankita considers both a teammate and a friend. "Richa is a close friend of mine and is very supportive. Whenever I have any problem, I can call her and she always responds whenever possible. Even though she is very busy and often travelling and playing matches, she tries to help and support us. I admire that quality in her."

Those qualities of support, trust and togetherness are also at the heart of the culture Ankita hopes to build at Adamas Howrah Warriors this season. "Our team has a very good combination of juniors and seniors. All the players are cheerful, positive and have the intent to win matches. They are hardworking, supportive and play for each other. There is a very good bond within the team. If all these things are there in a team, then automatically the team performs well."

As Adamas Howrah Warriors prepare to begin their campaign against Rashmi Medinipur Wizards on June 7, Ankita's focus remains on contributing to the team's success while embracing the responsibilities that come with leadership. "Personally, I want to score as many runs as I can and help the team win matches. As a captain, there is a different kind of pressure because I have to take care of the team and carry everyone along. Hopefully, everything will go well and the tournament will unfold the way we want it to."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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