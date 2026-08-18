A low catch taken by Dhruv Jurel to dismiss Lahiru Udara led to a controversy on Day 4 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The incident happened in the 22nd over of Sri Lanka's second innings when Udara tried to defend a delivery from Manav Suthar but ended up getting a huge outside edge. Jurel, who was positioned at gully, completed a sharp low catch. However, there was slight confusion over whether the ball went straight into his hand or it bounced first on the ground. Replays showed that it was extremely close but the third umpire ruled in India's favour. The decision left social media split with some users claiming that the ball actually bounced on the ground before the catch was completed.



Manav Suthar dismissed Lahiru Udara for 16, but the catch taken by Dhruv Jurel has sparked controversy!



Jurel took it close to the ground with one hand, and replays raised the BIG question — were his fingers actually underneath the ball? … pic.twitter.com/0hhPlOWjxp — Cricket News (@CricketNews_63) August 18, 2026

Coming to the match, India strengthened their grip on the opening Test after being bowled out for 193 in their second innings, setting hosts Sri Lanka a daunting 372-run target for victory. India, who had posted 462 in their first innings, had dismissed Sri Lanka for 284 on Monday to secure a crucial 174-run lead. Returning to the crease on Tuesday, the visitors adopted an aggressive approach, looking to build a total beyond Sri Lanka's reach.

Opener KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44) steadied the innings with a 64-run partnership as India reached 116 for 4 at lunch. Rishabh Pant then took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers, smashing a 69-ball 66 that included two sixes. His innings also saw him become the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket and the fastest player in the world to reach the milestone.

India suffered an early setback when Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck by Asitha Fernando off the third ball of the opening over. Rahul and Padikkal, however, negotiated the early movement and rebuilt the innings.

Rahul was eventually dismissed as the second wicket to fall, before Shubman Gill (8) departed cheaply, with Prabath Jayasuriya (3/43) claiming both wickets.

(With PTI inputs)

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