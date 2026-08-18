Former Australia cricketer David Warner has been fined A$1,500 and ordered to use an alcohol interlock device on his car for 12 months after being convicted of mid-range drink driving by a Sydney court on Tuesday, reported Sky Sports. Warner, 39, pleaded guilty last month after being arrested on Easter Sunday following a random breath test on the outskirts of Sydney. He recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.104, more than twice the legal limit, after driving from a friend's apartment. The Waverley Local Court heard that Warner had consumed three glasses of white wine before getting behind the wheel. He stopped his vehicle after spotting the roadside breath-testing operation and attempted to swap seats with a female passenger.

While handing down the sentence, Judge Clare Farnan acknowledged that Warner was unlikely to repeat the offence but stressed the broader consequences of drink driving.

"I accept Mr Warner is unlikely to re-offend," Farnan said, as per Sky Sports. "(But) regrettably, drink-driving is still a significant factor in many crashes in New South Wales."

The former Australia opener was also ordered to have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle. The device prevents a car from starting if it detects alcohol in the driver's system.

Warner's lawyer had argued before sentencing that his client had already faced additional punishment through extensive media coverage and should be spared a conviction.

Warner did not comment as he left the court, where he was met by a large media contingent.

The former cricketer retired from international cricket in 2024 after a career that included 112 Tests and more than 250 appearances across limited-overs formats for Australia. He has since continued his involvement in cricket through commentary and franchise cricket.

Warner currently serves as captain of Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

The incident could also have implications for his position with Sydney Thunder. The franchise is part of a New South Wales government campaign promoting safe driving, while Cricket NSW is yet to announce any decision regarding Warner's long-term role as Thunder captain.

"Our organisation is a strong advocate of safe driving, including avoiding drink driving," Cricket NSW said in a statement, as per Sky Sports. "We continue to take this incident seriously, including educating all players on the importance of safe driving."

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