Mohammed Siraj's availability may be in doubt for the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan on Saturday. The main question is his workload. Siraj was one of the mainstays in IPL 2026 runners-up Gujarat Titans' campaign. According to the report in TOI, a decision on his availability will be taken in the next '48 hours'. If Siraj is rested, Auqib Nabi, who starred in Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy triumph, will replace him in the squad.

Nabi should be a part of the Indian team playing XI for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan, rather than being restricted to a backup role, believes veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma's coach, Shravan Kumar.

Nabi took 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy this season and was instrumental in Jammu & Kashmir's maiden title triumph in the premier domestic tournament.

"I am talking about Auqib. Why is Auqib Nabi, after making his team Ranji champions and taking 60 wickets, not considered for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan? What is this back-up bowler thing? You are making him a net bowler in the name of a back-up bowler. Nabi shouldn't be treated as a net bowler in the name of a back-up player. It's really baffling to see what has happened," Kumar told PTI in an exclusive interview here on Wednesday.

The seasoned Delhi-based Kumar, who has been the childhood coach of top cricketers from the city including Ishant (311 wickets), felt the BCCI and the national selectors were not recognising top performances in the Ranji Trophy while picking the Indian team for Test matches.

"Why are such performances not recognised? I thought he should have been playing the Test match. What is the point of taking him as a back-up player? It's just a one-off Test match.

"A player who has taken 60 wickets in Ranji is not in the team, but others who have taken much less are considered, which is not justified," he pointed out.

"What is the point of playing the Ranji Trophy? BCCI should either scrap the Ranji Trophy or must consider and acknowledge outstanding performances.

"Auqib has not only taken 60 wickets but was instrumental in Jammu & Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He will be used as a net bowler (back-up bowler). He is not begging for anything. He has shown you performance. Sixty wickets is no joke," he noted.

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