Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has made a sensational claim regarding the national cricket team of the 1990s. The ex-wicketkeeper batter, who went on to play over 200 international matches for Pakistan, claimed that "match-fixing was at its peak" during the 1990s. Notably, Rashid played for the nation from 1992 to 2003. He added that he will reveal everything related to match-fixing it in detail in his upcoming book. Earlier, Latif had also said that players of that period should be kept away from Pakistan cricket.

"I have started writing a book. Match-fixing was at its peak in the '90s. I will expose everything - how fixing happened and who was involved," said Latif as quoted by The Current PK.

"I will disclose what went on in '90s cricket and also reveal which former captain submitted a presidential pardon request," he added.

Days ago, the ex-captain had urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to keep the 1992 World Cup-winning team away from the management. On being asked about Pakistan's inability to win ICC titles consistently, Latif came up with a cheeky suggestion that the players who played in the '90s should be kept away from the team, as well as the management. Latif's remarks had come amid criticism of the Mohammad Rizwan-led team after their early exit from the Champions Trophy.

The Pakistan cricket team finished its campaign at the Champions Trophy 2025 on an embarrassing note. While the side failed to win first two of its matches against New Zealand and India, it shared points with Bangladesh in its final game of the tournament. The eventual result saw Mohammad Rizwan and co. finish at the bottom spot in the Group A table with one point and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.087. The poor performance also saw Pakistan finish at the second-last place among the eight teams that competed.

It was a shameful finish for Pakistan, who were not only the defending champions but also the hosts for the tournament. Pakistan became the defending champions with worst-ever finish in the event history. They surpassed Australia's previous record of one point and -0.680 NRR that had come in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"It took 17 years [for Pakistan to win another World Cup] because the 90s players did not spare Pakistan cricket. Keep 90s players away from management and from the team as well then they will try to win. Even I am from the 90s. They have been serving Pakistan cricket for so long now. So, I think, they should rest now," Latif had said on Geo News show 'Harna Mana Hai'.



Advertisement