New Zealand opening batter Martin Guptill on Wednesday became the highest run-getter in men's T20Is as he played a knock of 40 runs in the first T20I against Scotland. During the course of this innings, Guptill surpassed India skipper Rohit Sharma, who has 3379 runs, to achieve this big milestone in the shortest format of the game. The right-handed Guptill now has 3,399 runs in T20Is, 20 runs more than Sharma.

Guptill has played 116 T20I matches while Rohit has played 128. The Indian skipper will next be seen in action in the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies, beginning Friday.

Guptill's average in the shortest format is 32.37 while Rohit's average is 32.18.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is in the third spot with 3,308 runs to his name in 99 matches at an astounding average of 50.12.

Ireland's Paul Stirling is in the fourth spot on the list with 2,894 runs while Australia captain Aaron Finch is in the fifth spot with 2,855 runs.

In the ongoing match between New Zealand and Scotland, the former batted first and posted 225/5 in 20 overs.

Finn Allen played a knock of 101 off just 56 balls with the help of 8 fours and 6 sixes.

Earlier, New Zealand had defeated Ireland 3-0 in the T20I series.