Using traditional tarpaulin to protect outfield, electric fans to dry wet patches, loaning ground cover from one state unit and super sopper from the other while deploying untrained ground staff, the Greater Noida Authority encountered colossal failure in not being able to get second day's play underway in the one off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand. For the second successive day, not a single ball could be bowled at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports complex in Greater Noida putting the venue under scanner and making it an international embarrassment.

The game, the first between the two nations, was scheduled to begin on Monday but no play was possible as the umpires cited "players safety" as a concern.

While there was no rain throughout the day, there was a downpour for about an hour on Monday evening, affecting the start of play on Tuesday, which was scheduled to commence half an hour earlier than the original start time of 10 am.

While the skies remained clear on Tuesday, the field couldn't even be readied for a curtailed day's play despite best efforts.

The mid-on and midwicket areas remained a cause of concern as the groundsmen were bringing in dry sections of grass from the practice area to "transplant" it to the mid wicket area.

Additionally, three table fans were used to dry patches of grass on the offside as the groundsmen continued to work all day.

Officials from the Greater Noida Authority, under which the stadium falls, were also in attendance, supervising the work.

Umpires conducted three inspections before calling off play on the second day.

According to the stadium officials, there are five super soppers -- two automatic and three manual. However, all throughout only two have been used, that too sparingly.

If sources are to be believed, the Greater Noida Authority had requested Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for a couple of super soppers and they sent it from their Meerut Stadium for logistical purposes.

Similarly during day time, traditional marriage shamiyana (tent) was used to cover the outfield and in the evening when heavy rains started, they used tarpaulin as DDCA authorities were rushing their outfield cover from Kotla.

If this wasn't enough, the Greater Noida Authority didn't have enough trained groundstaff and apparently used their untrained labour for the work. While the pitch area remained pristine, the outfield has been the issue on both days.