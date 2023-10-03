The Indian cricket team started their Asian Games 2023 campaign on a high as they defeated Nepal to reach the semifinals of the competition. India were able to post a formidable total of 202/4 but the match was not one-sided at all as Nepal ended up giving them a scare before losing by 23 runs. The two batting performances that stood out in the Indian innings were Yashasvi Jaiswal who slammed a brilliant century and Rinku Singh who provided the perfect end with a 15-ball-37. Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to social media to point out that India need more explosive batters to become a 'dangerous side'.

"I just feel we have too many batters who play in the same gear. Need to nurture more explosive players who can play top gear, especially in T20 cricket. Many more in the Rinku and SKY mode needed to become a dangerous side," he posted on social media platform X (formerly called Twitter).

Jaiswal smashed a blazing hundred to lead India to Asian Games semifinals but cricketers from Nepal showed a lot of promise by putting up a fearless fight in their 23-run defeat.

Jaiswal, Indian cricket's new pin-up boy, earned the distinction of being the youngest T20I centurion from the country en route his 49-ball-100 that took India to a healthy 202 for 4.

The men from the Himalayan nation made a match of it but lack of experience became their undoing as their innings ended at 179 for 9, ensuring a last four spot for Ruturaj Gaikwad's men.

No praise would be enough for the Monty Desai-coached Nepalese side as the smaller ground dimensions helped them embarrass two Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh (2/43) and Avesh Khan (3/32), who gave away 75 runs in their 8 overs.

There is one piece of statistics that will certainly annoy head coach VVS Laxman. India, in all, hit 12 sixes but Nepal batters surpassed them with 14 maximums.

(With PTI inputs)