Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary left the cricket world shocked with his relentless attack at current national team head coach Gautam Gambhir. Tiwary called Gambhir a 'hypocrite', owing to his recent results with the Indian team, particularly the losses at home to New Zealand and against Australia Down Under. Tiwary didn't mince words as he questioned several decisions taken by Gambhir, in the capacity of the team's coach, especially with regards to the selection of a few players and his own coaching staff.

Gambhir, notably, handpicked Ryan Ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel as part of this support staff after being named Team India's head coach. Tiwary, during an interview with the Hindustan Times, said that Gambhir himself once criticised the BCCI for hiring overseas coaches. Now, he himself did the same.

"Why did I call him a hypocrite? It is because of one of his interviews if you remember. In one of the interviews, he said, 'All these foreign coaches, all the guys who come from abroad, have no emotions, they have no feelings. They earn money and enjoy themselves.' When the time was there for him to select all the Indian coaches and all the Indian-origin support staff, why did he put forward the names of Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel? He got everything he wanted but he is not able to produce the results. Actions don't match his words, so I called him a hypocrite," said Tiwary.

Despite getting the support staff of his choices, Gambhir has had some forgettable results as the Indian team's coach. Be it the ODI series loss against Sri Lanka, the home Test sweep against New Zealand or the most recent 1-3 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Tiwary even questioned Gambhir's appointment as the Indian team's head coach, saying he didn't have much coaching experience, having only worked as a mentor in the IPL so far in his career.

"You tell me, before taking up coaching in the Indian team, did he have any coaching experience in first-class cricket or IPL or anywhere in the world? Did he coach any one of the teams? Mentoring and coaching are totally different. That is where everyone mixes up. That is where fans mix up, and a lot of others mix up. Coaching and mentoring are totally opposite. When you don't have experience, how do you expect to perform? That is what is happening right now, and the results are there for everyone to see," said Tiwary.