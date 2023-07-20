Manav Suthar was the star performer for India A with the ball as he took three wickets against Pakistan A in their ACC Emerging Asia Cup match in Colombo on Wednesday. Manav looked extremely dangerous with his spin variations and two of his wickets came off brilliant deliveries. Kamran Ghulam was stumped after he missed a spinning delivery and Haseebullah Khan also fell victim to his vicious spin as the ball crashed into his middle stump. Manav also dismissed Pakistan A skipper Mohammad Haris.

The young spinner from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan was selected for the Central Zone squad for Duleep Trophy before he received the India A call. However, it did not come as a surprise to the 20-year-old who impressed everyone by taking 39 wickets in six Ranji Trophy matches.

"Somewhere I was expecting my name in the squad as I did well in the last domestic season. I was the highest wicket-taker in the Central Zone and that made me a contender for both Duleep Trophy and India A. I am very happy now and can't express my feelings in words,” Manav told Times of India.

He was also part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction but did not find any takers.

"Missing out in the IPL was a mini heartbreak. But I have now forgotten about it as I have earned these two opportunities now. I will ensure I deliver whenever I get a chance in the playing XI," he said.

Alongside his spin bowling, Manav also made a name for himself thanks to his batting prowess. In the recent past, he played some crucial knocks for Rajasthan which transformed into an all-round asset.