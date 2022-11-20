Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Umar Akmal has requested the chief of the country's apex cricket board to meet him. In a recent interaction with media, Akmal revealed that he wants to play cricket but the team management is ignoring him without any reason. He added that he wanted to discuss "a few things" with PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. It is worth noting that Akmal was banned by PCB from all cricket activities in 2020 but his ban sentence was later reduced to see him resume playing competitive cricket in 2021.

"Ramiz bhai! I want to meet you, I want to play cricket and I want to discuss a few things with you. Management is ignoring me without any reason," Akmal said on ARY News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Umar Akmal was banned by PCB for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League. However, he regretted his action and that saw the PCB giving him a chance to resume playing club cricket.

"Umar Akmal has been allowed to resume club cricket activities as part of his rehabilitation process, which commenced last month. In the processes completed to date, Umar has shown remorse, attended an anti-corruption lecture and participated in a Q&A session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department," PCB had said in an official release in August last year.

Talking about the Pakistan cricket team, the Babar Azam-led side had reached the final of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup where it lost to England by 5 wickets in a tight game.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Pakistan are set to host England for a three-match Test series, starting December 1 in Rawalpindi.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA Spokesman Defends Gianni Infantino Over LGBTQ Rights On Eve Of World Cup