Model-turned-actress Malti Chahar, on Friday, posted a picture with her brother and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar on Instagram. In the photograph, the duo is wearing black t-shirts and making a horn gesture with their hands. "New Taporis in the town," Malti wrote in the caption box along with a couple of emojis. Along with the image, she used a hashtag -- siblings -- and a red heart emoji. Responding to the post, Chahar wrote, "Yooo". Soon, their followers showered them with appreciation in the comments section. The post was liked by more than 61k users.

"You both are looking cute," wrote a user, stardom_shadow.

Another Insta user, adil_ahemad786, requested her to post pictures with Rahul Chahar as well. "It's not good to see that you are ignoring your other brother, everytime you post pic with Deepak, hope someday you will post with Rahul," the comment said.

Earlier, Deepak Chahar had shared a picture of himself in a "gangster" avatar after undergoing a complete makeover and asked his followers for feedback.

"New look. Which one you like guys? I couldn't select one so posted both. #newlook #Ghajini #gangster Picture credit Malti Chahar. Thanks budd," Chahar had captioned the post.

His makeover post was a big hit on social media. It garnered more than 3.3 lakh on Insta.

While former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi complimented Chahar for the new look, saying "Fierce look Deepak", Malti compared him with a character from popular American fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones - Khal Drogo."

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar will return to field duties next month during India's tour of Sri Lanka for three-match ODIs and as many T20I series. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian contingent in Sri Lanka.