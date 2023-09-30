Former India captain MS Dhoni had a strange interaction with a fan while he was going through the security procedure at an airport. Arguably India's greatest-ever captain, Dhoni enjoys an unparalleled following from fans across the globe. However, Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, remains down-to-earth on and off the field. In a viral video, a fan expressed his love for Dhoni, while the veteran wicketkeeper-batter was going through a security check at an airport.

In the video, the fan shouted multiple times, saying: "Mahi bhai I love you". "Mere haanth kaanp rae hain (My hands are shivering)," the fan went on to add.

Dhoni gave another glimpse of his simplicity as he smiled at fan's gesture.

After drawing curtains on an illustrious international career, Dhoni continues to feature for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

He is India's most successful captain at ICC tournaments. Under him, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Overall, he led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Out of these, he won 178, lost 120, tied six and 15 ended in a no-result. His win percentage as a captain is 53.61. This combined with the trophies he has won, makes him India's most successful captain ever.

In these 332 matches, he scored 11,207 runs in 330 innings at an average of 46.89 and a strike rate of over 76. He scored 11 centuries and 71 fifties as a captain, with the best score of 224. Safe to say, the burden of captaincy did not affect MS at all.

