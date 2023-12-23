Records tumbled at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Players Auction earlier this week in Dubai as Australia pacer Mitchell Starc drew a staggering Rs 24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), becoming the most expensive buy in the history of the Players Auction. Starc surpassed his teammate Pat Cummins, who was roped in buy SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a staggering sum of Rs 20.5 crore at the same auction. Despite missing the last eight seasons of the IPL, Starc emphasised that he has no regrets, adding that the decision has helped him prolong his Test career.

"I made some choices, which I don't regret at all. I think it's probably helped my Test career, so I'm very happy with how it's all gone. Very grateful to have some interest in the auction and excited, thrilled, surprised. There's plenty of words you can describe the night," Starc said on LiSTNR Sport podcast on YouTube.

The 33-year-old, who went into the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore, attracted bids from Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals. Both teams were involved in an intense bidding war. Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans joined in to take the price past Rs 20 crore, before the Kolkata-based franchise bagged him at a record price.

The veteran Australian pacer had abstained from participating in the IPL since 2015, focusing on fulfilling national duties. Starc's last appearance in the IPL auction was in 2018, where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured his services for a sum of Rs 9.4 crore. However, an unfortunate fracture in his right tibial bone resulted in him missing the entire season.

Starc's IPL journey comprises two seasons, both spent with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the 2014 edition, he showcased his bowling prowess by claiming 14 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 28.71. The following year, Starc elevated his performance, amassing 20 wickets in 13 matches with an outstanding average of just 14.55. Notably, he achieved his best figures of 4/15 during the 2015 season.

Starc bagged five wicktets as Australia hammered Pakistan by 360 runs in the first Test last week in Perth.

He will now be seen in action during the second Test of the three-match series, starting December 26 in Melbourne.