MS Dhoni is the most successful Indian cricket team captain. He is the only skipper in the world to lead his team to ICC ODI World Cup win, T20 World Cup win, Champions Trophy triumph and world No. 1 ranking in tests. From 2007 to 2013, under MS Dhoni, Indian cricket team went through a golden phase. When Rohit Sharma became the Indian cricket team captain, he was expected to deliver India's first ICC title since 2013. He delivered just that by helping India win the 2024 T20 World Cup. Now he will be expected to take the side to further glory in the coming time.

Harbhajan Singh, who has played under both, gave interesting insights on the duo's captaincy style.

"Dhoni and Rohit are completely different leaders," said Harbhajan Singh on the podcast "Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli."

“MS Dhoni will never go to a player and will ask him what field you want. He will let you learn from your mistakes. I remember a game where I was fielding at the short fine leg and MS Dhoni was keeping. Shardul Thakur was bowling and the first ball Kane Williamson hit him down the ground for a boundary. Next ball, same length and Williamson played the same shot. I went to MS and asked him to tell Shardul try and bowl differently. MS said to me ‘Paji If I will tell him now, then he will never learn. Let him learn by himself.' His thought process was - maar khayega to khud sikhega ( he will leran if he gets hit). Just like a kid grows up."

Harbhajan then went on to explain how Rohit is different.

"Rohit is very different. He will go and talk to each player. He is someone who will put his arm around your shoulder and tell you what he expects from you. He will give you that confidence that yes you can do it," said Harbhajan.

"He is leading for 12-13 years MI and then India. That experience show. In the last two-three years, the major change that has come is leading in Tests. In shorter format, you can get away but in tests that is not the case."