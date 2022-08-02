The organisers of Legends League Cricket on Tuesday confirmed that the second edition of the tournament will be played in six Indian cities with Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Jodhpur, Cuttack and Rajkot hosting the matches. The dates planned for the tournament are from September 17-October 8, 2022. The first season of the league was played in January this year in Muscat between three teams - India Maharajas, World Giants and Asia Lions - and comprised seven games. In Season 2 the format will have four franchise owned teams. There will be 15 matches in league's season 2 and they will be played in these six cities.

More than 60 players have confirmed their participation from all across the globe. The total pool would be of 100+ players for the Season's Draft event.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket in an official release said, "We will soon announce the full schedule of the matches and complete format of the games along with the team selection criteria. We are in final stages of discussions with key cricket promoters and leading business houses who are going to join hands with Legends League Cricket by owning the Franchisees. Announcements would be made soon. We are all set to provide an exhilarating experience and engaging entertainment to our fans."

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said: "With many positive developments happening around Season 2 of the league, The Legendary international players of cricket playing again has given us an unmatched feeling. The confirmation from Sourav Ganguly to play a special match on the occasion of 75th years of Indian independence has built further excitement amongst fans."

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly, the former India skipper and current president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be playing a special cricket match in Legends League Cricket. Ganguly made the announcement on Instagram, confirming that he would indeed be playing a vert special match in the Season 2 of Legends League Cricket.