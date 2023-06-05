All the fans are desperately waiting for the upcoming World Test championship final, where India will be squaring off against Australia at The Oval. The marquee event will determine who will bag the coveted ICC trophy in the longest format of the game. With only two days left for the match, everyone is eager to witness Virat Kohli's performance as the 34-year-old has been breathing fire with his bat. The former India skipper, who was struggling for runs, ended his 1205-day century drought in the Test and smashed his 29th ton against Australia in March.

Kohli, who was going through a lean patch since 2019, roared back to form with a century against Afghanistan during Asia Cup 2022. Later, he continued his form and emerged as the highest run-scorer at the T20 World Cup 2022. India legend Sunil Gavaskar praised Kohli and stated he ran out of luck during his lean patch.

"Every player goes through things called bad patch or lean patch. So I think that was what was happening. Then later on once he started to get the runs, you would again have noticed that in the early stages, he was having a bit of luck. The inside edges were going near the stumps but not hitting the stumps, the catches being dropped or the catches being just a little bit away from the fielder. So that little bit of luck that every batter needs, which had deserted him in that barren period, he has got it back," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"Otherwise, he has got a wonderful temperament, he has got the hunger for runs, and technically also he is very good. So no wonder that he has been back among the runs," he added.

In 24 Tests against Australia, Virat has scored 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26, with eight tons and five fifties. His best score is 186.

Across all formats against Australia, Virat has played 92 matches, in which he has scored 4,945 runs at an average of 50.97. His best score is 186. He has scored 16 centuries and 24 fifties against Aussies.

Given the form he is in, he will no doubt be a key player in the WTC final for India.

(With ANI Inputs)