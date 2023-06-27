India batter Shreyas Iyer is one of the most prolific players of the current time. Making his international debut in 2017, the 28-year-old has played 42 ODIs, 49 T20Is, and 10 Tests and scored 3,340 runs for Team India, so far. Currently, Iyer has been out of action since March due to injury. Apart from shining with the bat, Iyer has also got another talent that was left undiscovered till now. IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants have showcased the singing talent of Iyer and also issued an apology.

Taking to Twitter, LSG posted a video, showing Iyer taking up the viral Instagram "Saiyaan" trend. In this trend, he was joined by DC batter Aman Khan and Mumbai Indians and LSG players Hardik Tamore and Suryansh Shedge.

We're sorry, Kailash Kher pic.twitter.com/U88ueEaRkd — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) June 26, 2023

"We're sorry, Kailash Kher," the caption of the video read. Notably, "Saiyaan" is popular song, sung by Bollywood singer Kailash Kher and it has been viral on Instagram as people make reels on it.

According to ESPNCricinfo, India's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shreyas Iyer are looking to mark their comeback in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 owing to a back injury and as a result, missed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He has been notably out for the last eight to nine months due to a back injury. In April, Bumrah underwent surgery on his lower back in New Zealand.

While Shreyas, in April decided to opt for back surgery for his recurring lower-back injury. He was constantly troubled by a bulging disc in his lower back. Due to this, he had to abort playing the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March in Ahmedabad. He then underwent surgery in London in May.

He was advised to rest and is continuing his rehab. The injury had first ruled him out of the final Test against Australia during the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and he also missed the ODI series against the visitors.

(With ANI Inputs)