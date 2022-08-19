Over the last few months, Rohit Sharma has risen up the ranks in Indian cricket to be the skipper in all three formats. However, there was a time when the veteran batter was considered only for the limited overs formats. Despite repeated opportunities, he could not find consistency in the longest formats until 2019, when he was made an opener in Tests too. From then there has been no looking back for Rohit. Currently, the 35-year-old Rohit averages over 46 in Tests after playing 45 matches.

Rohit's long-time teammate Dinesh Karthik has now opened up on the struggles that the India captain faced in Tests.

"He has found answers to some, and he has not found answers to some. Rohit always believed that he had something to contribute to Test cricket. In the conversations that I have had, he always felt that maybe certain things didn't go his way," Karthik was quoted as saying by Indian Express in the docu-series Summer Stalemate on Cricbuzz.

"Sometimes, he played a reckless shot or two but he believed that he will come back. Interestingly, he didn't come back at the speed that he would and he resigned to the fact that maybe it's just going to be white-ball cricket for him now."

Karthik also pointed out how Rohit had a great Test debut. Back in 2013, Rohit scored 177 and 111* against West Indies in his first two Tests.

"I don't think there have been many who've had a start as successful as Rohit in Test cricket from an Indian point of view. In his first two matches, he got hundreds... and then everybody thought this is it - he is the big deal and the fact that Sachin is retiring from Test cricket, he is the one who is going to answer all those questions for us," Karthik said.

"But life and sport as it turns out is never exactly what you think it is and there were a lot of curve balls thrown at Rohit over the period of time."