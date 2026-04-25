Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is making rapid strides in his career. With 254 runs in seven matches for Rajasthan Royals, he is among the top-five run-scorers in IPL 2026. A report by news agency PTI claimed recently that Sooryavanshi's name has been put in the list of 35 T20 specialists that the national selectors have picked as probables for the T20I leg of the Ireland tour in June-July. There is no doubt that Sooryavanshi will surpass Sachin Tendulkar as the youngest senior India men's team debutant, as he will be months short of 16. The selection panel is considering whether it will be the tour of Ireland in June, or the trip to Zimbabwe after that, or one among the West Indies home T20Is and the Asian Games in Japan come September.

India great Ravichandran Ashwin was asked on the ideal way forward for the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi.

"For me, his ideal preparation after the IPL would be to give him some Emerging tour, first-class cricket or India A tour. That experience for a 12-month period will hold him in good stead," Ashwin told Revsportz.

When asked if a tour to Ireland or Zimbabwe would be ideal for him, as it would practically be an A tour, Ashwin gave his take in detail.

"This is Vaibhav's second proper season in the IPL. Last year, he did reasonably well, and this year he has started well. I really like that kid and have my fingers crossed for him to do well. But look at the people who are standing in line. Yashasvi Jaiswal was left out of the 2024 World Cup. He needs to play T20 cricket. Priyansh Arya is also knocking on the door. Both Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have played that Emerging tour in Doha," he said.

"So, keeping all that in mind, it's not a bad idea to try him out in countries like Ireland and Zimbabwe. I think he will end up being successful. He'll also get exposed to a lot of new conditions, which is good for him. If we are applying this yardstick to Vaibhav, then we must apply it to several other cricketers too. But an India cap must also have its value in terms of how you stagger it. My concern is how quickly you should give it to someone. However, I have no doubt that Vaibhav will play for India. I think he will certainly do so. The key is to take him step by step. If you do that, he has a really long career ahead."

For Ireland, it is understood that while selectors, instead of naming 15, could well select 16 or 17, it will be too many for a two-game series in Belfast.

"The selection committee is convinced that Vaibhav is ready, but then you are talking about Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. All three are half-centurions in the T20 World Cup final.

"If you take a fourth opener, then Yashasvi Jaiswal is also there," the source said.

"Vaibhav is ready, but national selectors need to give very good reasons to drop Abhishek or Sanju. Because if you drop either one, the question arises how Surya is keeping his place," the source added.

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