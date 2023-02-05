Star West Indies batter Chris Gayle met former India captain MS Dhoni. The southpaw shared the pictures from their meeting on social media on Sunday. "Long Live The Legends," Gayle captioned the pictures on Instagram. Both the players have played against each other in the past while featuring for their respective national teams or playing for their respective Indian Premier League sides. In the pictures shared by Gayle, the duo could be giving each other a side hug each other and sharing some moments of joy.

See the pictures here:

While Gayle is out of favour at intenational level, Dhoni called time on his career at the highest level in 2020. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is still active in IPL, while the West Indies star has not played the tournament since 2021.

Dhoni had recently met Sourav Ganguly in Mumbai and the pictures of their meeting had gone viral on social media. In the picture that made the rounds, the two veteran cricketers could be seen having a long conversation. The picture of their meeting was shared by the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle along with the caption - "When the Prince met the Super King!"

Dhoni will be leading the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the upcoming season of the T20 tournament and it might be his final season. He has led the side to four IPL titles so far.

Featured Video Of The Day

What's The Biggest Battle For A Sportsperson?